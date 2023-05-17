Abu Dhabi: Dubai Municipality has opened three new beaches for night swimming, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim, each of the 800-meter beaches has powerful floodlights that illuminate the sea, allowing residents and tourists to swim safely after dark.

The beaches also have electronic screens where important safety information will be displayed.

#Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches for night swimming@DMunicipality pic.twitter.com/0DocLAdzNM — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 14, 2023

Each beach has qualified lifeguards on duty after dark, and swimming is allowed there from dusk until dawn.

The announcement comes as summertime temperatures across the UAE start to increase. Residents and visitors can take advantage of slightly cooler weather by visiting the beach after dusk.

ADVERTISEMENT

To enhance safety, Dubai Municipality recommends that beachgoers engage in night swimming only in designated zones and avoid going into the sea from other areas.

The Municipality also emphasized the importance of safety awareness, compliance with beach rules and regulations, constant monitoring of children, and adherence to lifeguards’ instructions, in addition to maintaining the highest possible cleanliness.

“The initiative also forms part of the Municipality’s beach development plan aimed at providing distinctive experiences. The new facilities will further raise Dubai’s status as a beach tourism destination,” Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said.