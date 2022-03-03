Srinagar: At nine, Mohammad Noumaan Mir of Bandipora is wise beyond his years.

At his age, children spend hours watching cartoons, Noumaan is trying his hand at V-logging.

For hours he would stay glued to his TV set watching Discovery channel’s `Man Vs Wild’. He began imitating Bear Grylls and started to do different tasks. His father played his cameraman and shot his activities on his mobile phone.

Little did Noumaan know that the culture of video blogging or Vlogging would become popular in Kashmir and drive him into the field.

Noumaan, who is probably the youngest Vlogger of Kashmir, is the new entrant into the field and has earned fame for his oratory skills.

He has started his YouTube channel `Noumaan Vlogs’, which is getting a good response from his subscribers.

“I would speak for on camera without a break when I was just a 5-year-old. Bear Grylls has been my favorite and I wanted to be like him one day,” he said.

Noumaan said he loves exploring uncharted places. “It was at the suggestion of my relatives and friends that I started doing Vlogs and uploading them on YouTube and other social media platforms. Otherwise, I would make a Vlog and keep it stored in my laptop,” he said.

He has done extensive Vlogs on Bandipora and Wular lake. “I have shot many Vlogs and will upload them very soon. I have to manage my time between school and my passion,” he said.

Noumaan said he will soon start exploring virgin areas in Kashmir. “I want to make Vlogs on lifestyle, food, tourism and culture in future. I am still too young to travel out of my district on my own. There are so many interesting things about our district which I want to capture and put on social media,” he said.

His parents have extended full support to Noumaan for his passion. “He wanted to buy some professional equipment to make good quality Vlogs. So we recently purchased a GoPro camera for him and other equipment to continue his passion. He has a good camera and oratory skills to make interesting Vlogs,” said Mudasir Mir, his father who is a businessman by profession.