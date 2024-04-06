‘Notorious gang of burglars’ busted in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: Police in Ganderbal have busted a notorious gang of burglars and recovered stolen property worth lacs. Besides, arrested 03 accused persons involved in the commission of crime.

On 22/03/2024, Police Station Gund received a written complaint from a person namely Tajamul Hussain, owner of Hung Park Restaurant, stating therein that during intervening night of 21-22/03/2024, some unknown persons have broken locks and barged into his restaurant, and have stolen valuable items like Generator, Two Inverter Units, Transformer, Coffee Machine, Griller/Toaster, Gas Stove, Gas Cylinders, Utensils, Electric Cables and damaged CCTV Cameras and other items.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.11/2024, under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Gund and investigation was entrusted to a Special Police team under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS.

After strenuous efforts and by taking the technical support, the Special Police team of PS Gund led by SHO PS Gund zeroed in on few suspects and started to hunt them. In the process, suspect namely Irshad Ahmad Kalwatho son of Ab Rashid Kalwatho resident of Naninara, Sumbal was apprehended and during sustained questioning, he admitted to have committed the crime and also disclosed the identity of the other accomplice accused persons namely Feroze Ahmad Kalwatho son of Farooq Ahmad Kalwatho and Mohd Saleem Kalu @Jana son of Abdul Khaliq Kalu, both residents of Naninara, Sumbal, who were subsequently arrested.

On their disclosure, the stolen property worth lacs were recovered from different spots at Naninara, Sumbal.

During further questioning, additional stolen property was recovered which unveiled the non-reported theft cases in the JD by this notorious gang. Moreover, a Tata Mobile bearing registration number JK01M-6083 used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Further investigation is going on. More arrests and recovery of stolen property is expected.

“General Public has hailed the swift action of J&K Police in nabbing the burglars & hoped that culprits involved in such crimes will be dealt strictly under law,” a police statement said.