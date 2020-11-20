Noted journalist Mudasir Ali is no more

Srinagar: Mudasir Ali, a noted journalist associated with ‘Greater Kashmir’, passed away due to cardiac arrest early Friday morning, family sources said.

Mudasir was also a contributor to news portal ‘The Wire’.

A resident of Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam, Mudasir, who was in his mid-30s, was working with Greater Kashmir for many years now.

Reports said that Mudasir complained of pain in his chest and was driven to a hospital in Srinagar at around 2 am on Friday, however, he had passes away before making it to the hospital.

His brother, Jehangir Ali, who is also a journalist, shared the shocking news on social media.

Reports said that Mudasir had suffered a fracture some days back for which he received treatment and was limited to working from his home.

Scores of people attended his Nimaz-e-Jinaza at Khankha, Charaar-e-Sharief.

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Mudasir’s death has shocked the media fraternity in Kashmir as he was known for his journalistic skills and his manners.

He shared a great bond with many of the The Kashmir Monitor team members.

We offers our condolences to the deceased’s family and pray for the departed soul.