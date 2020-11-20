by Monitor News Desk

Noted journalist Mudasir Ali is no more

Source: Social Media

Srinagar: Mudasir Ali, a noted journalist associated with ‘Greater Kashmir’, passed away due to cardiac arrest early Friday morning, family sources said.

Mudasir was also a contributor to news portal ‘The Wire’.

A resident of Charar-e-Sharief, Budgam, Mudasir, who was in his mid-30s, was working with Greater Kashmir for many years now.

Reports said that Mudasir complained of pain in his chest and was driven to a hospital in Srinagar at around 2 am on Friday, however, he had passes away before making it to the hospital.

His brother, Jehangir Ali, who is also a journalist, shared the shocking news on social media.

Reports said that Mudasir had suffered a fracture some days back for which he received treatment and was limited to working from his home.

Scores of people attended his Nimaz-e-Jinaza at Khankha, Charaar-e-Sharief.

Also Read

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Mudasir’s death has shocked the media fraternity in Kashmir as he was known for his journalistic skills and his manners.

He shared a great bond with many of the The Kashmir Monitor team members.

We offers our condolences to the deceased’s family and pray for the departed soul.

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


Leave a Reply