“Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Accused of Instigating Mob in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, CBI Charge Sheet Reveals”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, alleging his involvement in inciting the mob during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi. According to the charge sheet, Mr. Tytler faces murder charges in connection with the 39-year-old case.

The CBI quotes a witness who claims to have seen Jagdish Tytler getting out of his car and provoking the mob to attack Sikhs. The witness further reported witnessing the mob setting Gurudwara Pul Bangash on fire, resulting in the deaths of three Sikh individuals on November 1, 1984.

The charge sheet includes additional testimonies from witnesses who saw Mr. Tytler present in front of the Gurudwara Pul Bangash, allegedly instigating the mob to attack the religious site.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members staged a protest outside Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, where Mr. Tytler appeared after being issued a summons. The court had granted anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in connection with the Pul Bangash killings case.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were triggered after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. The violent attacks on the Sikh community resulted in thousands of deaths, and Mr. Tytler’s alleged involvement has been a subject of investigation for many years. He has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that there is no evidence against him. The CBI continues to investigate the matter further, as independent sources estimate the death toll to be around 8,000, with at least 3,000 deaths in Delhi alone.