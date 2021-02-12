Not conceded any territory to China: Defence Ministry

The defence ministry issues a statement on the territory occupied by China in India.

India on Friday said it has not conceded any territory as a result of the agreement finalised with China for disengagement of troops in Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh.

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government has “ceded” Indian territory to the Chinese and raised questions over the agreement, the Ministry of Defence issued a strongly-worded statement, saying the effective safeguarding of country’s national interest and territory in the Eastern Ladakh sector has taken place because the government reposed full faith in the capabilities of the armed forces.

“Those who doubt the achievements made possible by the sacrifices of our military personnel are actually disrespecting them”, the statement said. The ministry also made certain clarifications in the statement, and said, “the assertion that Indian territory is up to Finger 4 is categorically false. The territory of India is as depicted by the map of India and includes more than 43,000 sq km currently under illegal occupation of China since 1962.” “Even the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as per the Indian perception, is at Finger 8, not at Finger 4. That is why India has persistently maintained the right to patrol upto Finger 8, including in the current understanding with China,” the MoD said.