English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Wednesday, March 20th 2024
Today's Paper

Northern Railway cuts Kashmir ticket prices, restores pre-COVID fares

by
1 min read
0cbbc850 ab00 4a83 b788 c3646df39e7c 1 scaled
Jammu and Kashmir, July 01 (ANI): Budgam-Banihal train runs on a railway track as train service resumes partially after a suspension of seven weeks in view of the COVID-19 situation, in Srinagar on Thursday, (ANI Photo)

In a major relief to train commuters, Northern Railways has reduced ticket fares to pre-COVID times in the Kashmir valley, officials said on Wednesday.

A top railway official told that railways reinstated Second Class Ordinary Fares on passenger trains in Kashmir .

“The fare charges have been dropped by nearly 40-50%, reverting to pre-COVID levels,” he said, adding that previously, the ticket fare was Rs 35 from Sadura station to Srinagar, now it has been reduced to Rs 15.

He further said that there are system errors occurring at various locations, they implementing rate reductions across all stations—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading