Northern Command committed to peace in J&K: Lt Gen Sharma

Pahalgam, Sept 11: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Friday said the Army will continue to remain committed to nation-building while ensuring peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a function at Army Goodwill School (AGS), Pahalgam, Lt Gen Sharma said, “As we march towards Viksit Bharat, Northern Command will continue to remain committed to nation-building while ensuring peace and tranquillity.”

He said the commitment is towards the people of J&K, adding, “Your peace is our purpose, your aspirations are our missions, and your success is our pride.”

The Army commander also lauded the students for their achievements, crediting their success to the guidance of their parents and the quality education provided by their teachers.

He said AGS Wuzur secured third position and AGS Uri sixth position nationally in Young Scientist India 2025, while AGS Wuzur recently secured a place among the top 10 schools in the Innovation category. (KNO)