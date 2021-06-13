Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

North Kashmir: Man injured in rooftop crash due to strong winds succumbs

DEAD 1
Representational picture

Srinagar: A 48 year old man succumbed day after he was injured in a rooftop crash during Saturday’s strong winds in north Kashmir’s Bandipora District.

Police officials identified the man as Bashir Ahmad Kumar son of Abdul Kareem Kumar resident of Gundqaiser Bandipora.

 

Bashir was hit in his head by a rooftop which blew during the stormy winds Saturday evening.

He was referred to district hospital Bandipora from where he was shifted to SKIMS, Soura.

However, after battling for life, he succumbed to his injuries at 1:30pm at SKIMS today, officials added. (KNS)


