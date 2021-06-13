North Kashmir: Man injured in rooftop crash due to strong winds succumbs

Srinagar: A 48 year old man succumbed day after he was injured in a rooftop crash during Saturday’s strong winds in north Kashmir’s Bandipora District.

Police officials identified the man as Bashir Ahmad Kumar son of Abdul Kareem Kumar resident of Gundqaiser Bandipora.

Bashir was hit in his head by a rooftop which blew during the stormy winds Saturday evening.

He was referred to district hospital Bandipora from where he was shifted to SKIMS, Soura.

However, after battling for life, he succumbed to his injuries at 1:30pm at SKIMS today, officials added. (KNS)