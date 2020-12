Srinagar: Body of a non-local woman was found on Tuesday in Takanwari area of Eidgah in Srinagar, officials said.

Officials said that the body of a woman identified as Amrita Lohar, wife of Raja Lohar of Bhutan was found inside the residential house of Hafizulla Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar in Takanwari area.

The body was found in suspicious conditions, they said, adding that proceedings under section 174 CrPC has been initiated by Police Post Noorbagh. (KNO)