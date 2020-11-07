Non-local labourer arrested for allegedly raping woman in south Kashmir

Srinagar : The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a non local labourer for allegedly raping a woman in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A local news gathering agency Kashmir News Trust (KNT) quoting unnamed police officials reported that police station Keller of Shopian district arrested one non local labourer, Gagan Deep Shukla son of Tarshi Lal shukla, a resident of Samrai area of district Jalandar for allegedly raping a woman residing in Keller Shopian.

Police sources said that the accused was arrested and a formal FIR registered after they received a complaint.

“Investigation has been set into motion,” the report quoted officials.

“In this regard case FIR vide number 73/2020 under section 376, 506, 452 IPC stands registered at police station Keller on the written complaint of victim.” (KNT)