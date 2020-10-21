Non-bailable warrant against Kupwara man for ‘grabbing money from job aspirants’

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir Wednesday presented the charge sheet before a court here against a resident of Kupwara for “grabbing money from the aspirants on the pretext of providing them government jobs.”

An official spokesperson of the Crime Branch said the charge sheet was presented in the case (FIR No. 50/2018) against Abdul Majeed Mir of Lashtyaal Kalaroos Kupwara before the court of City Judge Srinagar.

“The court has issued non bailable warrant against the accused. Next date of hearing has been fixed on 23-11-2020,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the case was registered after a complaint forwarded by CJM Pulwama to investigate the same.

“The enquiry revealed the allegations of grabbing of money from the aspirants on the pretext of providing them government jobs in the complaint against the accused to be correct, consequently the investigation was taken up,” he added.