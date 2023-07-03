Popular Nigerian actress Ayobami Ojo recently made a surprising announcement that has sparked diverse reactions. She revealed her conversion to Islam and subsequently changed her name to Aishat. This news of her spiritual transformation has generated a range of emotions and opinions from both her fans and the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayobami Ojo, a talented Nollywood actress known for her captivating performances on the screen, took to social media to share her newfound faith with her fans and well-wishers. During the recent Eid Mubarak celebration, she shared a photo of herself observing prayer with other Muslims around the world, captioning it, “Eid Mubarak. 🤍💫”

In another update, she posted a video of herself referring to herself as Hajia Aishat. She captioned the video with, “Barika jumat to all my Muslim ☪️ family. This eran odun thing pains 😫 me gannnnnnnnn.”

The announcement stirred a mix of emotions among her followers, as they grappled with the news of her religious conversion.