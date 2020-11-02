Nodulocystic Acne: Causes, symptoms, and treatments

Everyone desires to have smooth and attractive skin. However, it is not the case for many people. Almost everyone experiences issues with the skin at one time or another. Several elements contribute to skin problems. This article will discuss some of those elements that cause nodulocystic acne and how best to prevent it.

Nodulocystic acne is a condition that is commonly found in men, though a few women also experience the same problems. It is a condition that makes the skin look like it has small bumps underneath the skin. As the situation gets severe the skin looks like it has boils. That is why it is essential to come up with a solution as well as prevention measures to eliminate the condition. Understanding some of the most effective ways of dealing with and controlling the situation is most helpful. Here are some of the significant causes of nodulocystic acne.

Causes

There is no primary cause of nodulocystic acne that works alone. Several factors have to work together to produce this type of skin condition.

Body glands

Oily skin is known as the primary contributor to developing nodulocystic acne. The sebaceous glands in the skin are responsible for creating body oils. Sometimes these glands may overwork and produce more oil than the skin needs it. The oil so secreted by these glands is known as sebum. Though this kind of fat is essential for the body, sometimes it gets trapped in the skin pores. When that happens, it causes swelling on the skin, and if not treated, it leads to a severe condition.

Bacteria

Another common cause of this kind of acne is the presence of bacteria. The bacteria that cause acne in the skin are in the skin pores, and it is known as propionibacteria. The presence of the bacteria in the skin irritates. When the condition persists, it causes the skin to swell, causing pimples to develop in the skin.

Dead Skin Cells

The human skin undergoes renewal all the time. That forces dead body cells out of the skin through a process called desquamation. Sometimes the dead cells accumulate in the skin developing the condition known as acne.

Symptoms

The significant symptoms of acne are swellings on the skin. They begin by having pores that are plugged, causing a lesion on the skin. Later they develop into red bumps or pimples. How severe the condition will get differs from one individual to another. Sometimes even after treatment, the skin is left with blemishes. However, some people are not left with any scars after the treatment.

Treatment

The method used to treat acne differs depending on the severity of the condition and its persistence. If you find that your skin has some issues, it is paramount to have advice from a specialist before taking any form of medication. The reason is some skin types are sensitive, and if you do not take precaution, the situation can move from bad to worse. The right treatment for acne falls under any of the three categories. Your skin specialist should help you understand which one will be best for you.

Topical treatment meaning medication for applying on the skin.

Systemic treatment where you have to swallow the medicine.

Procedural treatment where you have to visit a spa or dermatology.

You also need to know some behavioral practices that will help reduce the possibility of acne as listed below.

Keep a clean skin all the time

It is essential to make sure you maintain clean skin. You should clean your skin twice a day. That will go a long way to ensure your skin remains clean and healthy.

Do not Pick or Pop a Pimple

While you may think that picking the pimple will help it heal fast, it instead pushes the bacterial deeper into the skin. The best thing is to leave it as it is and use other treatment methods.

Reducing the Intake of Dairy Foods or Carbohydrates

Some people will experience less severe pimples by reducing the intake of carbohydrates and dairy foods. However, it is essential to note that different people will react differently to such changes.

Skin types differ from an individual to another, as well as the suitable treatment for each of them. That is why it is essential to seek help from a skin specialist at the early sign of acne. It will save you from future frustrations.