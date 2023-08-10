New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence in the Lok Sabha on August 10 to reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

“The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion,” the Union minister told the Lower House on August 9.Just before the adjournment of the House, the Union Minister confirmed the same.

Any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point in time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers.Thereafter, a discussion on the motion takes place. MPs who support the motion highlight the government’s shortcomings, and the Treasury Benches respond to the issues they raise. Ultimately, voting takes place and if the motion is successful, the government is forced to vacate the office.