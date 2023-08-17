In a significant move towards fostering gender sensitivity, the Supreme Court has taken a stand against long-standing patriarchal stereotypes embedded in judicial language. After years of utilizing terms like ‘chaste woman,’ ‘seductress,’ and ‘wanton woman,’ the highest judicial authority has unequivocally declared these expressions as unacceptable.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court unveiled a comprehensive handbook meticulously designed to serve as a resource for judges, empowering them to embrace a more equitable and unbiased linguistic approach. This initiative arrives as a resolute stride towards gender inclusivity in the judicial realm.

Henceforth, judges will adopt a more respectful lexicon, replacing archaic terms with modern, considerate alternatives. For instance, the term ‘spinster’ will make way for ‘unmarried woman,’ while ‘mistress’ will gracefully transform into ‘woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage.’ Moreover, the derogatory term ‘prostitute’ will be rightfully supplanted by ‘sex worker,’ reflecting a shift towards respectful terminology that recognizes the dignity of all individuals.

As part of the initiative, the handbook also recommends the use of ‘street sexual harassment’ in place of the colloquial and minimizing term ‘eve teasing.’ This subtle yet pivotal change emphasizes the importance of addressing such acts with the gravity they warrant.

This stride towards gender-just language underscores the judiciary’s commitment to a fair and unbiased legal system. By shedding regressive language and embracing more inclusive terms, the Supreme Court paves the way for a more equitable and respectful judicial process, setting an example for other institutions to follow suit.”