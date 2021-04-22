No restrictions on inter-state oxygen supply: MHA

The Home Ministry says that no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the states and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprises the Delhi High Court that the Centre has passed an order directing that anyone obstructing oxygen supply may face action; no restriction on oxygen supplier and oxygen-carrying vehicle, there should be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles.

The Delhi HC has resumed hearing on the petitions related to oxygen shortage.

Advocate Rahul Mehra representing Delhi informs the court that Saroj Hospital and Shanti Mukund Hospital will run out of oxygen soon.

MHA official who has joined the hearing informs the court that the Ministry is continuously in touch with nodal officer of Delhi for smooth supply of oxygen for hospitals.