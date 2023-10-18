Vijay’s Leo has been mired in a controversy even before its release and has now led the theatre owners to ban teaser/trailer celebrations inside movie theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision came soon after Vijay’s fans tore seat covers and dismantled seats during the Leo trailer screening at a theatre in Chennai. Not only this, the government has also refused to allow 4 am or 7 am shows for Leo which will now open in theatres only at 9 am on October 19.

Fans vandalise theatre during Leo trailer screening

Taking to X on Tuesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared pictures of torn seats in a movie theatre and wrote, “Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening.” Sharing the action taken against such acts, he said in another tweet, “Just IN: Tamil Nadu theatres to STOP teaser/trailer celebrations.

This decision has come after Joseph Vijay fans have completely thrashed Rohini Cinemas in Chennai during #Leo trailer launch celebration. President of Theater Owners Association has said ‘We have decided not to release any more trailers in theaters’.”