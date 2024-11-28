`No entry without permission’: Wildlife Dept issues advisory for visiting wetlands

Srinagar, Nov 27: Department of Wildlife Protection has issued an advisory requiring visitors to obtain proper authorization before entering Kashmir’s wetlands. The move comes as migratory birds from around the world begin their annual arrival to these wetlands for the winter months.

The department emphasized that any unauthorized entry into the wetlands would be considered a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and violators would face strict legal action.

“These wetlands serve as crucial winter habitats for migratory birds, and their safety is our top priority,” the advisory stated. “Some individuals have been found disturbing the habitats or harming the birds, which is unacceptable. To prevent such activities, only those with prior permission will be allowed access. Birdwatchers must also obtain authorization to visit the wetlands.”

The department has called for public cooperation to ensure a safe and undisturbed environment for the migratory birds during their stay in Kashmir. These measures aim to enhance conservation efforts while enabling sustainable and responsible interactions with nature.