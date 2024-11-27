No compromise on road safety: RTO 

Srinagar, Nov 27: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, said on Tuesday that the government is committed to ensuring road safety across the Valley, with particular focus on making highways accident-proof.

Bukhari attributed the recent improvement in traffic management in Srinagar—characterized by reduced jams and smoother flow—to the aggressive measures adopted by the traffic police.

He said that earlier methods of issuing challans and counseling violators had little impact. However, the introduction of vehicle seizures has significantly improved compliance.

“We have observed a remarkable change since we began seizing vehicles for violations,” Bukhari said. “The rush at our office for learner’s licenses has also surged.”

As part of the government’s road safety initiative, Bukhari, along with engineers from the Road Safety Audit Cell on Tuesday, conducted a spot survey of the Pantha Chowk-Narbal highway stretch. The inspection revealed several accident-prone spots and infrastructural weaknesses, including poorly placed U-turns, unauthorized entry points, and misplaced road grills.

“There are issues caused by local pressures, such as U-turns in unusual spots and wrong entry points from colonies. These need to be rectified. We must prioritize collective safety over individual convenience,” Bukhari stated, adding that corrective measures would be implemented promptly.

The inspection follows a tragic accident on November 21, when two people died, and one was critically injured in a collision between a Mahindra Thar and a parked tipper in the Tengpora area of Srinagar. The incident has served as a wake-up call for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

“That unfortunate accident reminds us of the urgency to take corrective measures. In the coming days, we will intensify action against traffic violators. There will be no compromise on road safety,” Bukhari said. (With KNO inputs)