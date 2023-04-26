Riyadh: Saudi Arabia said the condition for obtaining a permit to perform Umrah will continue after Ramzan as well.

This came in response to an inquiry on the ministry’s Twitter account, asking if an Umrah permit is still required after Ramzan.

In response, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that in order to perform the rituals of Umrah, a permit must be obtained from the Nusuk or Tawakkalna platforms, provided that the applicant is not infected with or has been in contact with a person infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The ministry also indicated that pilgrims and visitors can move between Makkah and Al-Madinah and all cities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) during the period of their stay and the period of its validity.

It is worth noting that the ministry had set the tenth of Shawwal as the last date for domestic pilgrims to pay the third and final installment of their Haj ritual reservation.

The final installment is 40 percent of the set fee for packages approved during this pilgrimage season.

This year, the issuance of official permits will start on May 5, which is the 15th of Shawwal.