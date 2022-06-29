A 20-year-old university student delivered a baby in a washroom in the United Kingdom.

Jess Davis, who turned 20 the day after her untimely birth, mistook her tummy pains for menstrual cramps.

Media reports said Davis is a political science and history student from Bristol and is currently enrolled in Southampton University’s second year.

She had no baby bump or other clear indicators of pregnancy. She said that she was unaware that she hadn’t had a period in a while due to her unpredictable menstrual cycles.

The 20-year-old is currently adjusting to motherhood after giving birth to her child on June 11. He weighed around 3 kg. She said When she heard him weep, she finally realized what had happened.

She knew right away that she needed to be more mature. Davis also said she thought the discomfort she felt when she woke up in June 2022 was the start of her period. She could hardly walk and couldn’t even lay down on her bed.

The 20-year-old sat down and started pushing, claiming that she suddenly and urgently needed to use the restroom. She never thought that she was giving birth.

Davis contacted her best friend Liv King when she was stuck at home alone and confused about what to do. Although she had initially thought that her friend was making up a story to get out of the scheduled night out, King gave her the okay to contact an ambulance after Davis presented a picture of her newborn child.

As soon as Ms. Davis arrived at Princess Anne Hospital, the baby was hurriedly taken and put in an incubator. According to the doctors, he was born at 35 weeks gestation. According to the doctors, the mother and the child are currently making good development.