Srinagar, May 03: A technical team from Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, GOI, National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) headed by Neeraj Sharma and accompanied by Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) J&K Dr. G.N Itoo today visited the UT level Water Testing Laboratory (WTL) in Srinagar.

The team that is on a three day visit to Kashmir for inspection of ongoing works under JJM and review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the UT of J&K on the occasion enquired about the various parameters being tested.

Mission Director JJM apprised the team about various initiatives being taken at village level to improve water testing through Field Test Kits and their demonstration on Back to village and Block Diwas organised at district level.

The team was apprised about the upgraded facilities and equipment being procured to make the UT water testing lab NABL compliant.

During the visit, the NJJM team gave some suggestions for improving the overall system and make water testing more accurate so that the goal of JJM of providing Quality drinking water to the inhabitants is achieved.

The team also suggested utilising the collage Labs for testing and continuous capacity building of Lab staff. It expressed satisfaction about the progress of JJM in the UT of J&K.