NISAR Launches Today: ISRO’s ₹788 Cr Bet to Track Earth’s Subtle Shifts

Just weeks after the buzz around Axiom-4, ISRO is back in the headlines—this time joining hands with NASA for the launch of NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), a mission designed to scan Earth’s tiniest shifts with unmatched precision.

Launched today from Sriharikota aboard the GSLV Mk-II, NISAR is no ordinary satellite. It’s a $1.5 billion (₹12,500 crore) mission, with India contributing just $96 million (₹788 crore). But here’s the thing: it’s not about the money. It’s about what this partnership unlocks.

So, what makes NISAR a big deal?

NISAR is the first Earth observation satellite to use a dual-frequency radar—NASA’s L-band and ISRO’s S-band—letting it see through clouds, vegetation, smoke, and even the dark. It can detect ground movements as small as a few millimeters. That means tracking glacier shifts, watching how land sinks in cities due to water depletion, or spotting fault lines before earthquakes strike.

It’ll circle the planet every 97 minutes, mapping almost the entire land and ice-covered Earth in just 12 days. And the best part? The data is open-source. Free for researchers, disaster response teams, and climate scientists worldwide.

What’s in it for India?

With this ₹788 crore investment, India gains daily access to world-class, real-time Earth data—without footing the $1.5 billion bill alone. It cements ISRO’s role as a global player, thanks to its S-band radar contribution and launch support.

From better flood prediction in Assam to understanding glacier melt rates in the Himalayas, NISAR will directly support India’s climate action, agriculture planning, and disaster readiness.

In short: this isn’t just a space mission. It’s a leap toward smarter, more sustainable living on Earth—with India right at the center of it.