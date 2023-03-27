Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold Medal in 50 Kg light flyweight category.
The Prime Minister tweeted;
“Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions.”
Modi also congratulated boxer, Lovlina Borgohain for winning gold medal at Boxing World Championships.
In a tweet Prime Minister said;
“Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal.”