Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold Medal in 50 Kg light flyweight category.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions.”

Modi also congratulated boxer, Lovlina Borgohain for winning gold medal at Boxing World Championships.

In a tweet Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal.”