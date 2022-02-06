Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was in the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, passed away on Sunday morning.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who announced this on Twitter, said that an era has come to an end. On Saturday,

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her in the hospital, announced that her condition had taken a turn for the worse.

“Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU and is under my supervision,” Dr Samdani had said.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in January. She was on the ventilator for weeks but then on January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement.

On Saturday, her health condition deteriorated again, and she was put back on the ventilator.

Her sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital late Saturday night to meet the ailing singer.