Night Temperatures Rise Above Normal Across J&K Amid Forecast for Wet Spell

With weather department here forecasting rains and snow till March 14, night temperature recorded an increase and settled above normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A meteorological department official told that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 6.3°C against 2.2°C on the previous night.

It was above normal by 3.0°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 4.4°C against 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.2°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 4.4°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 4.0°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.4°C and it was above normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.6°C, Batote 8.4°C and Bhaderwah 5.7°C, he said.

From March 11-12, he said, there is possibility of light rain and snow at few places.

On Wednesday, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at widespread places while there is possibility of light rain and snow at few places on March 14. Generally dry weather is expected from March 15-18, he added. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)