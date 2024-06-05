Suggestions

Night Temperature Drops After Rains in Kashmir; Jammu Records Rise

June 5, 2024
Parts of Kashmir Valley received light showers while as weatherman has forecast scattered light rain and thunders with gusty winds in some areas till June 7. Also there was a drop in night temperature in Kashmir Valley and rise in Jammu division, officials said.

A meteorological department official told that in last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. today, Srinagar received 0.4mm of rainfall, Pahalgam 2.8mm, Kupwara 5.1mm and Gulmarg 7.8mm.

He said there was possibility of rain/thundershower at many places with moderate to intense showers at few places for brief period till June 7. There was possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied by gusty winds during the time.

The weather department has also urged farmers to suspend farm operations till June 6.

Light rain/thunder has been forecast at few places on June 8 and partly cloudy to generally dry weather from June 9-15.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 12.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.5°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 12.8°C and it was 2.7°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.3°C against 11.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 4.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 30.5°C against 23.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.8°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.4°C, Batote 17.6°C and Bhaderwah 15.2°C, he said. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

