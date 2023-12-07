Srinagar- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has undertaken a probe into a terror-related case and on Thursday, three residential properties located in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Kulgam districts were attached, according to officials. Notice boards announcing the attachment of the two properties have been installed by NIA officials in Chursoo, Awantipora, and the related information has been pasted on them.

The attachment notice clearly states that a double-storey residential house and a single-storey residential house, jointly owned by Khursheed Ahmed Bhat, also known as Khursheed Alam Bhat or Surya, along with his five brothers, have been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) by the order of the Honorable NIA Special Court. These properties are situated at village Chursoo, Awantipora, in Pulwama district. In a similar course of action, the NIA has also attached a house and 13 marlas (one marla equals 272.251 sq ft) of land in Qaimoh, Kulgam district. This property belongs to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo.