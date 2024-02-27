NHM releases ranking of public health facilities

SRINAGAR: National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir, today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of January 2024.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu followed by Psychiatric Disease Hospital Jammu, Government L D Hospital Srinagar, Kashmir Nursing Home Srinagar, Govt Medical College, Jammu. The bottom five in this category included Super Speciality Hospital Jammu, GMC Handwara, Government Medical College, Baramulla, Government Dental College, Srinagar and Government Medical College, Rajouri.

In the category of District Hospitals, DH Shopian, secured the first rank followed by DH Ganderbal, Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, ASYM DH Budgam and DH JLNM Srinagar. The bottom five in this category included DH Ramban, DH Bandipora, DH Kulgam, DH Samba and DH Reasi.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the first rank has been bagged by CHC Charie-Sharief Budgam, followed by CHC Banihal, Ramban, Government Hospital Sarwal, Jammu, AH Gagwal, Samba and CHC Pakherpora, Budgam. The bottom five in this category included CHC Thanamandi, Rajouri, Rajeev Gandhi Hospital, Jammu, CHC Langate, Kupwara, CHC Zachaldara Kupwaraand CHC DH Pora Kulgam.

JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration in J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lt Governor, J&K having integration with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.

The hospital ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of January 2024, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.