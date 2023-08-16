NEYMAR’s luxurious demands to move to Saudi Arabia have been revealed.

The Brazilian star has sealed a move to Al-Hilal on a two-year deal which will see him earn a staggering £2.5million a week.

Neymar, 32, is the biggest stars to make the move to Saudi Arabia this summer alongside Karim Benzema – and joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the headline superstar in Saudi

However, he has not made the move on the cheap with Al-Hilal forking out £78milion to PSG as well as handing Neymar a staggering deal.

SunSport understands that the former Barcelona star asked Al-Hilal’s owners for three luxury cars for himself and for his entourage to have four Mercedes G Wagons and a Mercedes van with a driver.

Neymar also requested that the driver be available round the clock every day of the year for his himself, friends and family.

The luxury cars include a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX and a Lamborghini Huracan, which would cost roughly £510,000 combined.

At home, Neymar called for his fridge to be filled all the time with Açaí juice by his favorite brand, but also Guarana drinks for his friends and family.

He also asked for three saunas to be in the house as well as five full-time workers, including a sous chef to help his personal chef from Brazil and for two people to take care of the cleaning.

A source has also told SunSport that Neymar asked for all the costs of his stays at hotels, restaurants, and cities that he may visit on days off are covered by Al-Hilal’s owners.

What Neymar is expected to earn at Al-Hilal

Neymar’s contract will see the forward collect an annual wage of £137.8m, which works out to £11.4m per month.

He becomes one of the Saudi Pro League’s best paid stars – just behind with Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad’s Benzema.

Neymar is on £2.5m a week, while Ronaldo is paid £3.4m and Benzema is on £3.3m.

It has also been revealed that his deal will need to include the use of a private plane, whenever he or his family needs to travel.

He would also like a pool in his house with the specific dimensions to be at least 10 meters large and 40 meters long.

While the house itself would need to have a minimum of 25 rooms, so his friends, family and entourage could stay with him.

His new dressing room includes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and former Barcelona ace Malcom.

Neymar became the world’s most-expensive player back in 2017 when PSG forked out £198m to sign him from Barca.

A return to the Nou Camp was floated but chief Xavi did not want the attacker back unless it was on loan.