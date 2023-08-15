Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football star Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, has reportedly signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

The amount of the deal has not yet been revealed, but according to France’s leading sports daily L’Equipe, Neymar is expected to earn a total of 160 million euros (Rs 14,54,11,20,000) over two seasons.

He played in the ranks of Brazilian Santos and Barcelona, Spain, before moving to the ranks of PSG in 2017 in the most expensive deal in history, with a value of 222 million euros.

Under previous contract, Neymar was to stay in the French capital until 2025. He has scored 118 goals in 173 appearances.

He missed PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday, August 12, due to a viral infection.

Neymar won the Champions League title with Barcelona in 2015, the Spanish League title twice, and the French League title with Paris on five occasions.

He has become the latest star from major European leagues, after Serbian Sergey Milinkovic Savic, Portuguese Robin Neves, Brazilian Malcolm, Senegalese Calido Coulibaly, Senegal Sadio Mane to join the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi football has witnessed tremendous changes recently, with the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks of Al-Nassr Club, the French duo Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante to Al-Ittihad Jeddah Club, and the Algerian Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahly Jeddah.