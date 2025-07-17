New trekking routes to be identified

SRINAGAR, JULY 17: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today called for the introduction of new trekking trails to promote eco-friendly tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

The motive behind the initiative is to offer the tourists a closer experience of wilderness and virgin trekking routes of the Union Territory.

During a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here, the Minister emphasised collaborative efforts between the Forest Department and the Tribal Affairs Department for the promotion of eco-tourism, aimed at diversification of trekking routes.

The meeting was attended by the officials, including the Secretary of Tribal Affairs, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Director of Tribal Affairs, and MD J&KFDC.

Rana called for taking proactive measures for skill development training programmes for the tribal youth, aimed at empowering them as eco-tourism and trekking guides. He said that the initiative will promote self-reliance among the young individuals by creating income-generating opportunities and opening up new career paths.

“The initiative has multiple benefits, including enhancing the employability of tribal youth, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, promoting cultural heritage, and fostering inclusive growth and social justice,” he said.

To achieve these objectives, the initiative will be driven by capacity-building programs, research initiatives, and inter-departmental coordination between the Forest, Tribal Affairs, and other concerned departments.

The Minister directed the Forest Department to identify trekking routes and impart training to tribal youth selected by the Tribal Affairs Department. This collaborative effort aims to promote eco-tourism through the skilling of tribal youth.

The youth selected will be imparted training that encompasses the knowledge and skills necessary for the safety of our tourists. This will equip them with skills to protect and manage our forests, which are vital for maintaining the ecological balance.

“Eco-friendly tourism is a key driver for sustainable development and environmental conservation, and we need to take collaborative steps towards that direction to ensure better results. We aim to promote tourism in the forest hinterland without disturbing the ecological balance in the protected areas,” he said.