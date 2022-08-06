New Delhi: New India Foundation in Bengaluru will open the call for applications to the 11th round of NIF Fellowships on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of its kind fellowship open for Indian nationals (including those living abroad), they aim to sponsor outstanding non-fiction works on post-Independent India by talented scholars and writers.

So far, the NIF Fellowships have led to the publication of 28 award-winning and critically acclaimed books published by the leading publishing houses in the country.

Apart from a stipend of Rs 18 lakh (per annum) to each fellow, the foundation provides end-to-end support including editorial and publishing support. Usually, about eight to ten fellows are selected from a large pool of submissions.

The last round opened in 2020, although the pandemic affected nearly all walks of life, however, the NIF fellowships saw a huge surge in applications, and gave away the highest (11) fellowships, so far.