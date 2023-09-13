Mumbai: Netflix has bought the OTT rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Jawan’.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan was released in theatres worldwide on September 7. According to multiple reports, the movie will premiere on OTT giant Netflix 45 to 60 days following the film’s release i.e., around the end of October. The exact official date is yet to be announced by the makers and Netflix.

As per the latest buzz, OTT rights of Jawan have been sold to Netflix for a staggering amount of Rs 250 crore. Yes, you read that right! A report in Free Press Journal states that the makers have already signed the dotted line with an OTT giant for the film’s screening. An official announcement is expected by the end of this month or in October first week.

Jawan has been produced by Gauri Khan, under their home banner Red Chillies. It stars Nayanthara in the female lead role who marked her Bollywood debut with the project.