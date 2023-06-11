The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 by the this week, The Indian Express has learnt. Once released, the NEET UG results will be available for download at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a source close to the NTA earlier informed The Indian Express that the exam conducting body is trying to release NEET UG results on either Sunday or Monday, however, the meeting of the results committee (with the health ministry and DGHS members) has been postponed and therefore, the result is expected by early next week.



The update comes a few days after NTA has given the parliamentary committee assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by June second week.

This time, the NTA had to conduct the medical entrance exam separately in Manipur because of the violence prevalent in the state. While NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted in India and in other centres on May 7, with 97.7 per cent attendance, approximately 8,700 candidates from Manipur appeared for the exam on June 6.