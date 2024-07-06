Need to affirm, promote our cultural heritage: LG inaugurates Koshur Raag

SRINAGAR, JULY 06: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called upon the artists to affirm and promote the cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Musical Harmony event organized by Koshur Raag, in association with J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, at Srinagar today.

In his address, the Lt Governor called upon the people to celebrate diversity in art, culture, and literary fields, which is the source of India’s greatness.

“Art and culture connect and inspire the society. It should be seen as a thread connecting the past with the future,” the Lt Governor said.

It should be our resolve to make the priceless artistic heritage of J&K prosperous and elevate it to the global stage, he said.

He commended the Koshur Raag for its endeavors to promote Kashmiri cultural heritage through music and other art forms.

“India’s culture is rich and diverse and always guided the society to embrace and celebrate cultural roots to fulfill their dreams and aspirations”, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the artists for making significant contributions in their respective fields.

He also highlighted the important role of the artists in spreading the message of unity, harmony, and peace in society.

The musical evening witnessed soulful performances by maestros like Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, Munir Ahmad Mir, Sunayana Kachroo, and other legendary and young artists from Jammu Kashmir.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Sh Arvind Mattoo, Founder, Koshur Raag; senior officials, members of Koshur Raag, and eminent artists from Jammu Kashmir were present on the occasion.

Padma Dr SP Varma; Dr Farooq Abdullah, former Member of Parliament, and prominent citizens from different walks of life were also present.