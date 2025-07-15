NC MLA calls on LG

SRINAGAR, JULY 14: Javed Iqbal Choudhary, Member of Legislative Assembly from Budhal, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

He apprised the Lieutenant Governor of various welfare issues of the Gujjar and Bakerwal community, including the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential School at Khawas, Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kotaranka, and similar educational institutions in other areas with tribal population in the UT.

He also requested special central assistance for the development of the Budhal constituency.