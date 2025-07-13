NC lashes at WB BJP leader

Srinagar, July 12: The National Conference strongly condemned the remarks made by the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari urged people to avoid visiting Kashmir and instead opt for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or Odisha.

The BJP leader’s statement came shortly after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is currently in West Bengal to promote tourism, invited CM Mamata Banerjee to visit the Valley. Omar Abdullah had noted on Thursday that tourists were returning to Kashmir even after the recent militant attack in Pahalgam, and that efforts to revive confidence in tourism were yielding results.

Reacting sharply to Adhikari’s remarks, NC chief spokesperson and Legislator Tanvir Sadiq called the comments “deeply shameful and dangerous.”

“At a time when the entire country is standing with Jammu and Kashmir, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal is spewing such hate-filled, divisive, and communal rhetoric,” Tanvir Sadiq said.

He emphasized that Kashmiris have always stood by the nation, not out of compulsion or personal benefit, but because “it was the right thing to do.”

“When we are right, the nation must stand with us. Suvendu Adhikari’s statement insults not just the people of Kashmir but the very idea of India, where unity in diversity is our strength,” Sadiq stated.

Calling for collective condemnation of what he termed “vile thinking,” the NC leader said this is not merely about Kashmir, but about preserving the soul of India. He urged political leaders across the spectrum to rise above divisiveness and support Kashmir’s efforts to revive tourism and peace.

The controversy has emerged at a time when the Jammu and Kashmir government is aggressively promoting the Valley as a safe and welcoming destination, particularly in the wake of recent violence.