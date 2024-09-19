Kashmir

NC, Congress alliance with Pakistan exposed: Chugh

chug 1 1

KATHUA, SEPTEMBER 19: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today blasted the National Conference and the Congress for playing up the agenda of Pakistan during the J&K elections.

Taking a strong note of the statement of Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif to a Pakistani TV channel in which he said that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance are on the same page for the restoration of Article 370 and 35 (A), Chugh, who is also party incharge of J&K, said it has completely exposed the NC and the Congress for pursuing the Pakistan agenda.

Chugh said it not only demonstrated Pakistan’s intention to interfere in the J&K elections but also established that the Abdullahs of the NC and the Gandhi family in the Congress have been taking directions from Pakistan forces to cause disruption and disturbance in J&K.

Demanding an explanation from the Abdullahs and the Gandhi family to clarify their links with the Pakistan ISI, Chugh said it was reprehensible that an anti-national alliance has been dancing to the tunes of Pakistan forces to fool the people of J&K.

In the past also it was clearly demonstrated by the Abdullahs that they would rather follow the agenda dictated by the Pakistan ISI to deprive J&K to its due development and progress. “It has been the foremost agenda of the Abdullahs and the Gandhis to keep J&K on the boil so that their vested political interests are protected at the cost of the common man in J&K”, he said.

Chugh said the BJP takes strong exception to this dangerous alliance of the Pakistan forces with the NC and Congress and warned the people of J&K against falling into this anti-national trap at a time when voting has started for the Assembly elections in J&K. 

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article General Police Observer for Sonawari AC briefs contesting candidates Political representatives about ECI guidelines 19 GO reviews election preparations for Channapora AC
Next Article Aijaz Asad assumes charge as Secretary RDD holds interactive session with staff 19 1 Aijaz Asad assumes charge as Secretary RDD
Leave a comment