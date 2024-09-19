NC, Congress alliance with Pakistan exposed: Chugh

KATHUA, SEPTEMBER 19: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today blasted the National Conference and the Congress for playing up the agenda of Pakistan during the J&K elections.

Taking a strong note of the statement of Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif to a Pakistani TV channel in which he said that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance are on the same page for the restoration of Article 370 and 35 (A), Chugh, who is also party incharge of J&K, said it has completely exposed the NC and the Congress for pursuing the Pakistan agenda.

Chugh said it not only demonstrated Pakistan’s intention to interfere in the J&K elections but also established that the Abdullahs of the NC and the Gandhi family in the Congress have been taking directions from Pakistan forces to cause disruption and disturbance in J&K.

Demanding an explanation from the Abdullahs and the Gandhi family to clarify their links with the Pakistan ISI, Chugh said it was reprehensible that an anti-national alliance has been dancing to the tunes of Pakistan forces to fool the people of J&K.

In the past also it was clearly demonstrated by the Abdullahs that they would rather follow the agenda dictated by the Pakistan ISI to deprive J&K to its due development and progress. “It has been the foremost agenda of the Abdullahs and the Gandhis to keep J&K on the boil so that their vested political interests are protected at the cost of the common man in J&K”, he said.

Chugh said the BJP takes strong exception to this dangerous alliance of the Pakistan forces with the NC and Congress and warned the people of J&K against falling into this anti-national trap at a time when voting has started for the Assembly elections in J&K.