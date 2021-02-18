NC bags DDC chairperson posts in Kishtwar, Ramban

Jammu: The candidates from National Conference (NC) bagged all the two District Development Council (DDC) chairperson posts in Kishtwar and Ramban district on Thursday.

NC candidate Puja Devi in Kishtwar bagged eight votes and won the election for Chairman while Congress candidate Saima Lone was elected as Vice Chairman.

In Ramban, NC candidate Shamshad Begum got eleven votes and registered a thumping win while Rabiya Beigh, an independent candidate emerged victorious for the post of Vice Chairman.

Pertinently, three independent DDC members from Ramban including former bureaucrat Bashir Rounyal joined NC yesterday and extended support to the party candidate today—(KNO)