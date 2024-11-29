Navy Seizes Two Sri Lankan Fishing Boats, Recovers 500 Kg of Meth

New Delhi: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Indian Navy successfully intercepted two Sri Lankan-flagged fishing boats suspected of narcotics smuggling in the Arabian Sea.

According to an official release, the operation, which was conducted on November 24 and 25, resulted in the seizure of approximately 500 kg of crystal meth.

The drugs were handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action, underscoring the strong maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka in tackling regional security challenges.

Based on inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial surveillance conducted by the Indian Naval Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), the Indian Navy localised and identified two vessels involved in the illegal activity.

The surveillance efforts were supported by data from the Information Fusion Centre (Indian Ocean Region) in Gurugram.

Narcotics Seizure – Combined Operation b/n #IndianNavy & @srilanka_navy.



Based on information received from #SrilankaNavy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels, the @indiannavy swiftly responded through a coordinated operation to localise &… pic.twitter.com/dkpzNQonTF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 29, 2024

In a meticulously coordinated operation, the Indian Navy deployed a warship, which, in collaboration with aerial assets, successfully boarded the two vessels on November 24 and 25.

To strengthen the operation, an additional Indian Navy ship was deployed to bolster the force level, ensuring comprehensive surveillance and operational success.

The seized narcotics, along with the boats and their crew members, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal proceedings.

As per the release, the operation reaffirms the close partnership and bonds developed between the two countries.

It also symbolises the combined resolve of both navies to address regional maritime challenges and ensure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Earlier, the fourth edition of the Pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil 2024 successfully concluded on November 21. The exercise was conducted in two phases, with Phase I extending from November 13 to 19 and Phase II conducted over a 36-hour period across all coastal states and union territories of India.

The exercise demonstrated India’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its maritime security and coastal defence mechanisms, spanning the entirety of India’s 11,098 km coastline and its Exclusive Economic Zone of 2.4 million square kilometres, according to an official release.

Sea Vigil 24 witnessed the participation of over 21 agencies across six ministries. These included the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, State Marine Police, Customs, BSF, CISF, Port Authorities, and Fisheries Department, among others.

The two days of Phase II of the exercise witnessed extensive deployment of more than 550 surface assets from various maritime security agencies and 60 air sorties with a flying time of about 200 hours along the entire coastline of the country.