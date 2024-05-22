Natrang stages five shows of ‘Loktantra Ka Asli Mantra’ in Valley

SRINAGAR: Natrang with the support of Chief Electoral Office of UT of J&K and District Election offices of Anantnag and Shopian staged five shows of Balwant Thakur’s highly acclaimed play ‘Loktantra Ka Asli Mantra’ under the SVEEP aimed at motivating voters for a greater participation for a stronger democracy. The shows were held at Govt. Degree College, Shopian, Govt. Degree College, Zainapora (Shopian), Boys Higher Secondary School, Bijbehara (Anantnag), Govt College For Women, Anantnag and Boys Higher Secondary School, Doru (Anantnag). The jam packed audiences at each venue were enthralled by watching the highly professional performances of Natrang actors who through their mind blowing motivational messages inspired everyone to vote for the nation. Theatre is the most effective medium of instruction and it has the magical power to engage its audience in such a manner that everyone becomes the ambassador of the messages and ensures disseminating the same all over. On the occasion Natrang Director Balwant Thakur thanked the Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K. Pole and the respective District Development Commissioners of Anantnag and Shopian for the opportunity.

The play ‘Loktantra Ka Asli Mantra’ opens with the aggression of the disillusioned, frustrated youth who are struggling to survive in the contaminated air of corruption, scandals and dishonesty. They do not see any hope in the future as their present is being rotten by the corrupt system. They want to devastate everything around them in rage but when questioned by an educated person that ‘what are they doing to come out of this unfortunate situation?

The artists who participated in the play Loktantra Ka Asli Mantra included Neeraj Kant, Subash Jamwal, Mohd. Yaseen, Brijesh Avtar Sharma, Vishal Sharma, Palshin Dutta, Mihir Gujral, Priya Kashyup, Aadesh Dhar, Kushal Bhat, Sanket Bhagat, Amit Rana, Arun Sharma, Vandana Thakur and Vansh Pandotra. The music of the play was operated by Vansh Pandotra and Mihir Gujral.