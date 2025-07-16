National ODOP Awards: J&K clinches Gold for second time in a row

NEW DELHI, JULY 15: In a momentous occasion, Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded the Gold medal in the States (Category B) at the National One District One Product (ODOP) Awards 2024.

This prestigious ceremony was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, marking the second consecutive year that J&K has received this esteemed honour for its outstanding efforts in advancing the ODOP initiative.

The event, which celebrated India’s vibrant cultural heritage, rich diversity, traditional craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial excellence, saw an overwhelming response with 641 applications from 587 districts, 31 States/UTs, and 23 Indian Missions Abroad.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, and Sudershan Kumar, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), received the award on behalf of the J&K government.

JKTPO, as the nodal agency for ODOP in the region, has played a pivotal role in promoting the local ODOP products, showcasing a strong commitment to the initiative.

In addition to J&K’s Gold medal, Pulwama district received the Silver medal in Category A (Agriculture) while Ganderbal district was honored with the Silver medal in Category B (Non-Agriculture).

Dr. Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, and Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, accepted the awards on behalf of their districts.

The ODOP National Awards recognized excellence across various categories, including District Awards (Agriculture), District Awards (Non-Agriculture), States (Category A), States (Category B), and Missions Abroad.

The ceremony celebrated India’s progress towards self-reliance, with J&K exemplifying excellence in advancing the ODOP initiative.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in J&K’s success, demonstrating a deep commitment to the region’s economic and cultural development.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue promoting ODOP products, benefiting the local weavers, artisans, and farmers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation will continue to demonstrate its commitment to its growth. It has formulated a comprehensive plan to intensify the promotion of ODOP products across J&K, focusing on each district’s unique offerings. With government support, JKTPO will enhance visibility, market access, and recognition of ODOP products, driving economic growth and empowerment in the UT.