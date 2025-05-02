National Midterm CME-2025 inaugurated at GMC Sgr

SRINAGAR, MAY 02: The Indian Association for Geriatric Mental Health (IAGMH) in collaboration with Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar inaugurated the two-day National Midterm CME-2025 on “Dementia & Its Variants: Recent Advances and Innovation” today.

The conference aims to bring together leading mental health professionals to deliberate on evolving clinical practices, research, and innovation in dementia care. The event has drawn a significant gathering of national delegates including Founding president IAGMH- Dr S.C Tiwari, President IAGMH-Dr Alka Subramanyam, Vice president – Dr Sandeep Grover, senior psychiatrists in the valley, Dr Arshid Hussain, Dr Abdul Majid, Dr Zaid wani, faculty members, and mental health experts from across the country.

The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Iffat Hassan, Principal / Dean GMC Srinagar who while speaking on the occasion said that this conference highlights the importance of addressing dementia and its variants in the context of an aging population and provides a platform for mental health professionals to share their expertise, experiences, and insights on the latest developments in dementia care.

As our population ages, the prevalence of dementia is expected to rise significantly, making it one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Maqbool, Organising Chairperson and Head of the Department, Government Psychiatric Diseases Hospital (IMHANS), also shared his insights on the importance of addressing dementia and its variants. Dr. Alka Subramanyam highlighted the need for a specialized unit in Geriatric Mental Health and proposed starting fellowship programs in Geriatric Psychiatry in Kashmir. Dr. Junaid Nabi, Organising Secretary and Incharge Geriatric Unit at IMHANS, emphasized the rising prevalence of dementia in India and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He advocated for adopting a convergence model in geriatric mental health care, focusing on a rights-based approach to treatment and support services for the elderly.

The conference features expert talks, panel discussions, case studies, research paper presentations, and poster presentations covering all dimensions of dementia and its variants. Over the course of two days, participants will engage in discussions and deliberations on the latest advances and innovations in dementia care.