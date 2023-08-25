New Delhi, Aug 24: “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” on Thursday won the National Award for Best Feature Film, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Mimi”, respectively. South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film “Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)”.

The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for the Marathi film “Godavari”.

The Jury for the 69th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2021 today. The Jury comprised eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine world. The awards were announced by Ketan Mehta, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Vasanth S Sai, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury Yatindra Mishra, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, and presented him with the selections for the Awards.

The Minister thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards. During the interaction, the Minister said “It was a very tough competition between all the films in every category. My congratulations and best wishes are with the winners. Today India is the largest filmmaker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world. This is our time. Today our films are being recognized all over the world, be it BAFTA or the Oscars.”

A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021. 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature and 3 in script writing on cinema.

Here is the full list of winners: National Film Awards 2023:

Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

‘The Kashmir Files’ wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

‘RRR’ bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Best actress

Alia Bhatt(Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Kriti Sanon(Mimi)

Best actor

Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Supporting Actor and Actress

Pallavi Joshi,( Kashmir Files)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Editor Award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

RRR bags three awards

Action Direction

Choreography

Special Effects

Best non feature film

Garwali and Hindi film Ek Tha Gaon wins Best Non Feature film.

Best Hindi Film

“Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film

Chhello Show

Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie

Best Mishing Film

Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film

Anur

Best Bengali Film

Kalkokkho

Best Maithili Film

Samanantar

Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film

Hom

Best Film on Social Issues

Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Aavasavyuham (Malayalam)

Best Children’s Film

Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati)

Best Direction

Godavari (The Holy Water)

Best Screenplay

Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam)

Best Audiography

Chavittu (Malayalam)

Best Make-up Artist

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Music Direction

Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

Best Lyrics

Konda Polam(Telegu)

Special Jury Award

Shershaah

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and star Alia Bhatt, “Mimi” actor Kriti Sanon along with “Sardar Udham” director Shoojit Sircar on Thursday expressed happiness after their films won big at the 69th National Film Awards.

Bhatt and Sanon shared the best actress award for “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Mimi”, respectively.

Bhatt dedicated her win to Bhansali, the film’s crew, her family, her team and the audience.

“This national award is yours.. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light..” she wrote in her Instagram post.

She also gave a shout-out to fellow best actress winner Sanon and said it was a “well deserved” win for the “Mimi” actor.

“Kriti.. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi… it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster @kritisanon,” Alia said.

Sanon said it was a big moment for her to be recognised by the National Film Awards jury.

“This film will now hold a special place in my filmography for life,” Sanon said.