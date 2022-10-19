Srinagar, October 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the country is witnessing economic, cultural, and scientific renaissance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The nation is witnessing Economic, Cultural, and Scientific Renaissances under the leadership of PM. Our ancient literary culture and values are rich and diverse and always guided us on the path of peace, co-existence, and brotherhood,” Sinha said after inaugurating Kumaon Literary Festival at the Kashmir International Convention Centre.

Lt Governor said that the festival brings together celebrated authors, poets, and thinkers of the country to celebrate art, culture & literature and provides an opportunity for the people to explore new ideas and perspectives.

J&K is home to rich literary tradition, dating back many millennia and our quest for knowledge continues, he further observed.

The Lt Governor said that under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, dedicated efforts are being made in the last two years to revive and promote J&K’s culture, art, literature, cinema, and music.

Terming Culture as a way of life and a mirror that reflects people’s aspirations and socio-economic transformation, the Lt Governor said efforts are being made to involve local artists and people as stakeholders in the maintenance and promotion of art, heritage sites, etc.

Recalling the contribution of famous writers and thinkers from Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said the cultural ethos of our great Nation is deeply connected with the Jammu Kashmir UT since time immemorial. From storytelling to Classical Indian Music, Jammu Kashmir is the land of various creative mediums, he added.

There are end numbers of revered writers from Jammu Kashmir, who have enriched the cultural history of India. I believe that the past was prosperous and, I am sure that the new generation of writers will take it to greater heights, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the efforts to promote local languages including Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, and Punjabi.

The UT Government is committed to providing the right platform to harness the potential of talented young writers of Jammu Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

Referring to Jammu & Kashmir’s Film Policy launched last year, the Lt Governor observed that the policy has facilitated the shooting of films in picturesque locations across UT, and Bollywood’s golden era of the 70s-80s is making a comeback.

The administration has started cinema halls in Shopian, Pulwama, and Srinagar, and efforts are afoot to start cinema halls in every district. Record 1.60 crore tourists had come to Jammu and Kashmir till September this year, which in itself is a testament to a vibrant Jammu Kashmir, added the Lt Governor.

Dr. Bibek Debroy, author, and Chairman Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister spoke on the literary, cultural, and historical legacy of Kashmir. He also threw light on the Kashmir and the Sharda Peeth connection.

Rahul Rawail, veteran filmmaker expressed his happiness to witness the glorious days of filmmaking back in Kashmir.

Asha Batra, co-founder Kumaon Literary Festival, said that we are delighted to organize the Kashmir edition of the Kumaon Literary Festival. She also expressed gratitude to the UT government for its support of the festival.

Arhan Bagati, Founder, Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI), in his welcome address highlighted the objectives and vision behind the fest.

P K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar; besides eminent personalities of the literary field & Film world, litterateurs, thinkers, writers, and artists from across the country and UT were present.