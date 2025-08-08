‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’: DIPR holds drug de-addiction awareness progs

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 08: As part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, Cultural Unit Srinagar of the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today organized an awareness programme at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Shalimar Campus.

The programme featured a compelling short play staged by a local artist group, highlighting the harmful impact of drug addiction on youth and society. The performance was followed with great interest by the faculty, students, and staff, sparking meaningful discussions on preventive measures.

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-K, lauded the initiative and stressed the responsibility of academic institutions in guiding students towards a healthy, productive life. Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer, in his address, emphasized the role of cultural activities as powerful tools for social awareness and behaviour change.

Meanwhile, an awareness event was also held at Government Boys High School, Gupt Ganga, Brein Srinagar. The programme featured a thought-provoking short play by a local artist group, depicting the destructive effects of drug abuse on individuals, families, and society. The gripping performance captured the attention of students and teachers alike, fostering awareness and reflection on the urgent need to combat substance abuse.

The principal of the school appreciated the initiative, stressing the importance of preventive education in protecting youth from this growing menace. Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer, addressing the gathering underscored the significance of using cultural platforms like theatre to inspire behavioural change.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by all present to work towards a healthy, drug-free community.