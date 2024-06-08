Suggestions

June 8, 2024

Suggestions

1 min read

‘Naqsh-i-Dawām’: Exhibition starts at Kashmir Arts Emporium 

by
June 8, 2024
Panel2

AWANTIPORA: Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, inaugurated a week-long exhibition  organized by IUST in collaboration with the Department of Handicrafts, Govt of J&K. In the  exhibition held under the theme, Naqsh-i-Dawām inscriptions on historical architecture would be staged.  

Prof. Romshoo congratulated the organizers of the exhibition and said such events help in  understanding the rich cultural legacy that assimilated diverse influences and depict how  Kashmir emerged as a melting pot and a symbol of syncretic culture. He said that Kashmir not  only boasts of rich natural endowments that attract tourists from across the world but our  heritage is equally rich and attractive and it is time that we revive the heritage tourism.

The programme was attended by Mehmood Ahmad Shah (Director Handicrafts and  Handlooms), M Saleem Beg (Former Director General Tourism), Dr Maroof Ahmad Shah (Deputy Director Sheep Husbandry), Dr Khalid Waseem, Dr. Hakim Sameer Hamdani who  also participated in the panel discussion held on this occasion. The event also saw the presence of  civil society members. 

The exhibition has been curated and coordinated by the team comprising Mehran Qureshi, HoD Department of Architecture, Sameer Hamdani, Taha Mughal, Umer Farooq, Tabish Haider and Zoya Khan. 

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Don't miss a beat! The Kashmir Monitor delivers the latest Kashmir news, sports highlights from every league, political updates, entertainment buzz, and tech innovations happening right now.

Related Post

Avatar of

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

 