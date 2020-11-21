Nagrota encounter: India summons Pakistan High Commission officials

Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi have been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, in connection with the incident in J&K’s Nagrota during which four militants were killed by the armed forces, reports said.

Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police said earlier.

According to reports quoting government sources, the militants were planning “something big” on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Referring to the Nagrota incident, the ministry said the huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate detailed planning for a “major attack to destabilise the peace and security” in the UT of J&K, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local district development council polls.

“Pakistan Cd’A was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces,” the MEA said.

In a statement, it said India is “firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism.”

“It was demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries,” it said.

Following a meeting with high-level security officials on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said, “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”